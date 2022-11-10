Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Declines By 96.4%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the October 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

KDDIY stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 177,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,149. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

