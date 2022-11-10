Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Decreases By 76.3%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the October 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Bridge Capital

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 11,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.49. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

