Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Grows By 257.2%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 257.2% from the October 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,581,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,345. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.04.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001.

