Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Increases By 325.0%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 196,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,213. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

