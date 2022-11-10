Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Rises By 361.1%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE JMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.