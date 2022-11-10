Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Increases By 677.4%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 677.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

PTRS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,717. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.54. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

About Partners Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Partners Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.