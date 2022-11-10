Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Increases By 677.4%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 677.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Partners Bancorp Price Performance
PTRS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,717. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.54. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.
Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.
Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp
About Partners Bancorp
Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partners Bancorp (PTRS)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.