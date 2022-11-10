Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Drops By 69.2%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 9,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

