Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Drops By 69.2%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 9,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $15.70.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.