Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Expands By 546.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 546.4% from the October 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 937.3 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUSMF remained flat at $22.19 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUSMF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

