Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Decreases By 93.4%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the October 15th total of 146,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe-T Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James cut Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Stock Performance

SFET traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 217,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

