Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Declines By 74.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,496. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

SAXPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($52.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

