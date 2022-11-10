Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Rises By 163.0%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on SDMHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($465.00) to €455.00 ($455.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($550.00) to €470.00 ($470.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €370.00 ($370.00) to €420.00 ($420.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $313.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.03. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $282.50 and a 12 month high of $566.01.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

