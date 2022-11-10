Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Drops By 83.3%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 4.7 %

SKHSY stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sekisui House Company Profile

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Stories

