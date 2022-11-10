Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 60.4%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of Silver One Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver One Resources (SLVRF)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.