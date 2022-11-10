Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Rises By 212.5%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Stolt-Nielsen stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

