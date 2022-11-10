Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Expands By 203.8%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 203.8% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMKRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

