Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declines By 65.9%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 45,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 72,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

