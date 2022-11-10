Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Declines By 59.3%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

