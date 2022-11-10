Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Declines By 88.5%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the October 15th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Z Stock Up 5.8 %

Z stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 199,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,843. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.97. Z has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Get Z alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.