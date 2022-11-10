Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.27 and traded as low as C$11.69. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 319,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.03.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.90 million and a PE ratio of 34.14.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

