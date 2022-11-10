Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

Sika stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. 173,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,589. Sika has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

