Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.19

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and traded as low as $18.02. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 125,692 shares traded.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.