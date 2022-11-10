SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 399 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,313 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SiTime by 454.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SiTime

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

