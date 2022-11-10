SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.48 million-$62.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,268. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $714,497 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 48.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

