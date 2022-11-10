Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 213,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,096,001 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $19.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

