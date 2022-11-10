Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

SZZL opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.