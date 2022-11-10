Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $165.79.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $22,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.