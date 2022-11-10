SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,474. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SLC Agrícola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

