SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($52.00) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of S92 stock opened at €56.75 ($56.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.32. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €25.10 ($25.10) and a 12-month high of €61.00 ($61.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.60.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.