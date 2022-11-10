SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($52.00) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of S92 stock opened at €56.75 ($56.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.32. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €25.10 ($25.10) and a 12-month high of €61.00 ($61.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.60.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.