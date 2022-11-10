Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 42.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.48), with a volume of 1182527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.46).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 16.50%.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.58) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Smiths News Trading Up 4.5 %

About Smiths News

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.17. The firm has a market cap of £104.03 million and a PE ratio of 402.00.

(Get Rating)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.