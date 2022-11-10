SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

