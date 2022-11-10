SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $16.61.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
