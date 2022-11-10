Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.91 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $173.91 million and $306.59 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,531.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00041515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00242185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00837793 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $96.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

