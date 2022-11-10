Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for 3.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.11% of Southern Copper worth $41,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 17,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

