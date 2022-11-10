Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $64.07 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 76,956 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

