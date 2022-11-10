SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Position Lowered by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 217.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 447,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

