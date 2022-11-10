Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $54.00

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $60.00. Sprout Social shares last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 7,698 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock worth $5,055,754. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $31,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

