Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 80,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,204. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.