SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $118.64 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $152.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

