SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 2.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 41,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 94,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

SRAX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX

About SRAX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

