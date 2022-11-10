Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 173 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,215.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,164.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,250.92.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

