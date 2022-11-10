Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $225,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Assurant by 216.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Assurant by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Assurant by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ opened at $122.62 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

