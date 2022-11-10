Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,285,000 after purchasing an additional 393,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,977.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

KDP opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

