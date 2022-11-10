Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

