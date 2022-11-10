Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0232

Status (SNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Status has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $80.54 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,818.35 or 0.99990580 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008878 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00041546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00243848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02111723 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $10,912,249.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

