Steem Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $67.49 million and $8.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,555.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00341332 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022046 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00127587 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00751367 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00592711 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005765 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00222416 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
