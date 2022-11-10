Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading 10% Higher

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 124,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 30,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STGO. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target (up previously from C$3.37) on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Couloir Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Company Profile

In other Steppe Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,944 shares in the company, valued at C$8,218,656.84. Insiders purchased a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $549,305 in the last three months.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

