Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Sterling Check Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STER opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -175.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

