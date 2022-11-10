Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of STER stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.12 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

