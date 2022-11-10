Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 10th (ADDYY, AGCO, ATVI, AVAV, BFLBY, BIREF, BP, BRBOF, CLSD, CLW)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 10th:
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €145.00 ($145.00) target price on the stock.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.
Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has €13.80 ($13.80) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €11.10 ($11.10).
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Central Pattana (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has 69.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 49.10.
CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a buy rating.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $183.00.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.
South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$53.00 target price on the stock.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.
St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a reduce rating to a neutral rating. They currently have €0.17 ($0.17) price target on the stock.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.
Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.
