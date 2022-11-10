StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

