StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.