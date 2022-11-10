StockNews.com Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.